Tesla says a fourth recall is now issued for its Cybertruck. The recall posted today is for two safety concerns involving windshield wipers and exterior trim. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says Tesla has issued four recalls for its 2024 Cybertruck.

Today’s announcement refers to a need to correct the adhesive that holds a trim piece in place along the trunk of the Texas-built SUV. Owners are also asked to bring in their vehicles to check a windshield wiper motor issue.