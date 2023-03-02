Tesla Says It Will Cut Costs Of Next Generation Cars In Half

FILE - A Tesla logo is seen on a vehicle on display in Austin, Texas, Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023. On Wednesday, March 1, Tesla executives said the company will use innovative manufacturing techniques and smaller factories to cut the cost of its next generation of vehicles by as much as half of the ones it now builds. (AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)

(AP) — Tesla says it will cut the cost of its next generation of vehicles in half, largely by using innovative manufacturing techniques and smaller factories. CEO Elon Musk and other executives outlined the goals during a 3 1/2-hour investor day presentation at its Austin, Texas, headquarters Wednesday. The changes could bring the cost of a new generation of vehicles to around $25,000, although Tesla didn’t show the new vehicle. Design chief Franz Von Holzhausen said the company has to make another step change in costs in order to reach its target of making 20 million electric vehicles. The company will build vehicles in smaller modular units, then bring those together, using less space.