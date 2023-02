Tesla is moving its global engineering headquarters back to California. Elon Musk announced the plan on Wednesday, alongside California Governor Gavin Newsom.

The electric car manufacturer’s headquarters, currently situated in Austin, will move to Palo Alto. Newsom praised the decision, saying it was a point of pride to have Tesla back in California.

Musk moved the company to Texas in 2021 after a dispute with California health officials over reopening facilities during the pandemic.