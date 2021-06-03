Tesla Won’t Be Able To Sell Cars Made In Texas Directly To Texans

After the failure of a bill in the Texas Legislature, Tesla will still be unable to sell cars manufactured at its new billion-dollar Austin plant directly to Texans.

State law prohibits car makers such as Ford, Chevy, and GM from selling directly to customers. All sales have to be done by locally owned franchised car dealerships.

House Bill 4379 would have allowed electric car manufacturers to be considered dealers under state law, provided their cars had never been sold in Texas by franchise dealers. The bill wasn’t enacted into law.