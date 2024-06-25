Testimony Being Presented In Brownsville Man’s Migrant Manslaughter Trial

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

Prosecutors have begun presenting testimony in the manslaughter and assault trial of a Brownsville man accused in the vehicle crash deaths of eight migrants outside a Brownsville shelter last year.

Local reporters in the courtroom say among the first pieces of evidence presented to the jury – graphic police body cam video showing the bloody aftermath of the crash scene. First responders found 8 migrants dead on the scene. 10 others were seriously hurt.

35-year-old George Alvarez is standing trial on 26 counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, manslaughter, and intoxication manslaughter. Results of blood and urine samples taken from Alvarez showed cocaine, sedatives, and other drugs in his system.