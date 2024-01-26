Testimony To Resume This Morning-Day 3 Of The Penalty Phase Of Victor Godinez Capital Murder Trial

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

A third day of testimony will be presented today in the punishment phase of the capital murder trial of Victor Godinez.

Jurors so far have heard emotional testimony from family members of DPS Trooper Moises Sanchez who Godinez shot the night of April 6th 2019. Thursday, prosecutors brought to the stand a juvenile probation officer who began working with Godinez when he was 13 years old.

Prosecutors are trying to show that the punishment for Godinez should be death. The 28-year-old Godinez was convicted Tuesday of capital murder in the death of Sanchez, and of two counts of attempted capital murder for shooting at Edinburg police just before he was arrested.