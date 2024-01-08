Testimony Underway In Capital Murder Trial For Accused Killer Of Valley DPS Trooper

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

Testimony is underway in the capital murder trial of Victor Godinez, the Edinburg man charged in the killing of Valley DPS Trooper Moises Sanchez almost four years ago.

Testimony began Monday morning, and the McAllen Monitor reporter in the courtroom says prosecutors first called to the stand a woman who lived in the west Edinburg neighborhood where the commotion reigned the night of April 6th 2019 when Sanchez was shot.

In his opening statement prior to the initial testimony, Hidalgo County District Attorney Joseph Orendain told jurors they will hear from several other residents of the neighborhood, as well as from local, state, and federal law officers who swarmed the scene. Godinez’s attorney O. Rene Flores waived his opening statement.

The trial, which is expected to last several weeks, is being heard by a five man-seven woman jury that was selected over a 2-month period late last year.