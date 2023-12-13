Tex Cruz Grilled Over Texas Ruling On Kate Cox Abortion

Texas Senator Ted Cruz is being grilled on his stance on the Kate Cox abortion case in the state. Cruz and Texas Senator John Cornyn have been dodging questions on the case where the Texas Supreme Court ruled women couldn’t seek abortions for high-risk pregnancies.

In a video that was broadcasted by MSNBS, Cruz was asked to comment and responded by telling reporters to just call his press office. Cornyn has also dodged commenting by saying he’s not a state official so he’s not going to comment on anything that they’re doing.

Cox has been in a battle with Texas to end her high-risk pregnancy which doctors say threaten her life and future fertility. She’s now left the state to pursue an abortion after the state ruled against her.