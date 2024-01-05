TEX-DOT Says 5 Months To Go To Complete Massive Interchange Makeover

We are closing in on the day the colossal reconstruction of the I-2/I-69 interchange is substantially complete – but it will be about five months later than the initial projections.

TEX-DOT spokesman Ray Pedraza tells the McAllen Monitor that the massive project, which started in September 2021, is now expected to be finished in May of this year. Work was originally scheduled to be completed at the end of 2023. The end of the year did mark a major milestone, however, when the fourth and final newly-constructed direct connector was opened.

Although work continues on the flyover, when finished, all four connectors will be longer and wider – containing two travel lanes and a shoulder lane. Pedraza says the remaining work on the overall project will focus on the westbound lanes of I-2, the other half of the Cage Boulevard bridge, and the last half of the Business 83 and Jackson Road bridge.