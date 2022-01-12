TEXAS

Texan Pleads Guilty Capitol Breach Role Holding Beer Can

jsalinasBy 23 views
(AP) — A North Texas man has pleaded guilty to picketing in the U.S. Capitol while holding a beer can. Thomas Paul Conover entered his plea in a Friday videoconference with a Washington, D.C., judge after reaching a plea agreement with federal prosecutors.

The charge carries a punishment of up to six months in jail and a fine of up to $5,000. He also agrees to pay $500 in restitution toward damage to the Capitol in the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection.

If the 53-year-old Keller man cooperates with other prosecutions, prosecutors will seek dismissal of his indictment’s disorderly conduct and trespassing counts.

