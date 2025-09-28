The son of Houston Texans co-founders Janice McNair and the late Robert McNair is suing the National Football League.

A lawsuit filed last week in New York State Supreme Court on behalf of Robert Cary McNair Jr. is seeking over 60-million-dollars for an “alleged conspiracy” between the current Houston Texans owner and CEO, Cal McNair and the NFL.

The lawsuit alleges McNair Jr. questioned player scandals that “potentially implicated the NFL, its personnel and its decision making process,” causing the league to “silence him.” It accused the NFL of working to negotiate a restructuring of the McNair family business and trust, which included installing McNair Jr.’s brother, Cal as the owner’s representative.

According to the complaint, McNair Jr. was excluded from meaningful roles in the family business so that he could “exercise no influence over NFL-related matters.”