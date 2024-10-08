TEXAS

Texans Heading To Florida, Tennessee

FILE - Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (Joel Martinez/The Monitor via AP, File)

Governor Greg Abbott has ordered the Texas Division of Emergency Management to send crews and resources to Florida ahead of hurricane Milton’s landfall. Emergency management personnel, swiftwater rescue boat squads and search and rescue personnel are now heading to Florida.

Abbott is also ordering additional resources to Tennessee to continue helping in recovery efforts there from hurricane Helene. In all, Texas has deployed almost 200 first responders along with emergency equipment and supplies to the southeast US.

