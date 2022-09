A Uvalde strong sticker is displayed on a Houston texans helmet prior to an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)

A Uvalde strong sticker is displayed on a Houston texans helmet prior to an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)

(AP) — The Houston Texans used their opener to honor and remember the victims of the Uvalde Elementary school shooting.

The Texans hosted the Uvalde high school football team and wore “Uvalde Strong” decals on their helmets Sunday after 19 children and two teachers were killed in a shooting there in May.