A North Texas nonprofit under a new name is sending help to families affected by the wildfires in the Panhandle.

Texans on Mission, formerly known as Texas Baptist Men, sent about two-dozen volunteers last week to the town of Fritch, along with trailers full of supplies. By Wednesday of this week, nearly 100 volunteers be in the area, along with more resources.

Texans on Mission are clearing homesites and salvaging belongings so families can start to rebuild.