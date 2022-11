Nobody won the billion-dollar Powerball jackpot Monday night, but plenty of Texans tried.

According to the Texas Lottery, more than 16-million-dollars in tickets were sold ahead of the Monday drawing. The sales hit a peak between five-and-seven p.m, when ticket sales topped four-million dollars.

Texans and residents in other Powerball states will get another shot at the jackpot Wednesday night, when it will be one-point-two-billion-dollars.