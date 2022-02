The 2022 Texas primary is on Tuesday, and Texas voters are turning out in their usual small numbers.

Early voting ended Friday, and election officials say the statewide turnout of registered voters was a little more than seven-percent.

In Dallas County, turnout so far is about five-and-a-half-percent, with more than half the vote going to Democrats. Tarrant County’s turnout is slightly more than six-percent, with about two-thirds favoring Republicans.