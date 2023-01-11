Texas 2023 Legislature Now In Session

The 88th Texas Legislature is now in session. The 2023 legislative session started at noon on Tuesday in Austin. As the 140-day session gets under way, Gov. Greg Abbott is returning for a third term, the Senate is still controlled by his fellow Republican Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, and the state treasury has a huge surplus.
The main order of business on Tuesday was in the 150-member House of Representatives, where members overwhelmingly reelected Republican Dade Phelan of Beaumont to a second term as Speaker.