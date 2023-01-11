Texas 2023 Legislature Now In Session

Michael Hailey photographs the House Chamber at the Texas Capitol on the first day of the 88th Texas Legislative Session in Austin, Texas, Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

The 88th Texas Legislature is now in session. The 2023 legislative session started at noon on Tuesday in Austin. As the 140-day session gets under way, Gov. Greg Abbott is returning for a third term, the Senate is still controlled by his fellow Republican Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, and the state treasury has a huge surplus.

The main order of business on Tuesday was in the 150-member House of Representatives, where members overwhelmingly reelected Republican Dade Phelan of Beaumont to a second term as Speaker.