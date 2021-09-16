Texas Abortion Law Strains Clinics: ‘Exactly what we feared’

(AP) — Abortion providers in Texas say they have seen a sharp drop in patients in the two weeks since the nation’s strictest abortion law took effect.

In new court filings in Texas, Planned Parenthood and other abortion providers describe clinics that have turned away more than 100 women under the new law. It prohibits abortions once medical professionals can detect cardiac activity, which is usually around six weeks.

That’s before some women know they’re pregnant. The Biden administration is seeking an emergency order to temporarily block enforcement of the law in Texas.