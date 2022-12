The State of Texas is announcing a settlement with Walmart. The Attorney General’s Office says the retail giant has agreed to pay more than 168-million-dollars for its role in the opioid epidemic in the Lone Star State.

The money going to Texas is part of a three-point-one billion dollar settlement that Walmart reached with attorneys general across the country. A-G Ken Paxton says his office has now secured over two billion dollars in settlement money from opioid manufacturers and distributors.