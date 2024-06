Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is appealing the dismissal of a lawsuit challenging an Austin marijuana ordinance.

The 2022 ordinance passed by voters de-prioritizes the enforcement of some marijuana offenses. It stops police from making arrests or issuing citations for Class A or B marijuana crimes.

The AG’s office initially filed a lawsuit challenging the ordinance, but it was dismissed this week. On Friday, court records revealed Paxton’s office plans to appeal that decision.