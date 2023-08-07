Texas AG Appeals Order To Relax Abortion Bans

The Texas Attorney General’s office is appealing a ruling that would have relaxed the state’s abortion ban.

On Friday, a judge temporarily halted the abortion ban for women who have dangerous pregnancy complications. That ruling came from the judge’s concerns about the law’s vague language and how it might impact a doctor’s “good faith judgment.”

A day later, the attorney general’s office filed an appeal that would disregard the judge’s ruling and keep the current abortion ban in place. Until a final word from the Texas Supreme Court, Texas’ current abortion ban is still in full effect.