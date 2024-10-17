Texas Ag Officials Roll Out Campaign To Prop Up Local Shrimping Industry

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

Caught here, not brought here. That’s what the Texas Department of Agriculture is calling its new campaign aimed at boosting the state’s struggling shrimping industry.

Once again this season, local shrimpers find themselves fighting to compete with foreign, farm-raised, and cheap shrimp that’s flooding the U.S. market.

This year’s TDA promotional campaign is focused on showing seafood lovers how to look for Texas wild-caught shrimp on store packaging and on restaurant menus. The campaign also explains that by buying Gulf-caught shrimp, you’re not only supporting local shrimpers, you’re getting a better quality, better tasting shrimp.

Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller tells the Brownsville Herald that if Congress imposed stricter inspections for imported shrimp, much of it would be rejected because of questionable conditions they’re grown in. Earlier this year, the Biden administration ordered an investigation into the farming operations of foreign shrimpers.