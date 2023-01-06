Texas AG Paxton Sues Biden Administration Over Immigration Enforcement

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is suing President Joe Biden over an issue dealing with immigration. Paxton filed suit on Thursday in a U.S. District Court in Victoria.

The lawsuit accuses the administration of nullifying a federal law that keeps immigrants from getting a green card if they’re likely to depend on government social services.

The Trump administration expanded the rule in 2019, and the Biden administration stopped implementing it in 2021. Last month, the administration created a rule based on definitions from a 1999 policy.