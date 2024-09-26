Texas AG Paxton Targets Another Migrant Aid Group

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has launched yet another investigation into another nonprofit organization that offers aid and assistance to migrants after they’ve arrived in the U.S.

The latest coming under scrutiny is the Las Americas Immigrant Advocacy Center in El Paso. The organization provides legal services to migrants. Paxton claims Las Americas is violating the state’s consumer protection laws. But like the other aid groups in their responses to Paxton’s probes, Las Americas says the accusations have no basis in fact.

So far, courts have agreed. In cases brought against Annunciation House also in El Paso, Catholic Charities of the Rio Grande Valley, and Team Brownsville, judges have rejected petitions by Paxton to depose the leaders of the migrant relief organizations.

(Photo credit: The Associated Press)