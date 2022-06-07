Texas AG Probing Twitter

Texas is picking up on Elon Musk’s complaint about the number of Twitter accounts that are actually bots, and not humans.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has announced an investigation into the social media giant. The Republican claims Twitter is underreporting the amount of these accounts, which are often used to inflate support for certain issues.

This comes as Musk’s lawyer said in a recent S-E-C filing that the billionaire reserves his right to halt a deal to buy Twitter if the company fails to provide more data on spam accounts.