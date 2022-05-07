Texas AG Says Bar Is Suing Him Over 2020 Election Challenge

FILE - Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton speaks to the media on Jan. 27, 2022, in Weslaco, Texas. Attorney General Paxton said Friday, May 6, 2022, that the state bar plans to sue him over his failed efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election based on bogus claims of fraud, raising yet another legal danger as the embattled Republican is locked in a primary runoff.(Joel Martinez/The Monitor via AP, File)

FILE - Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton speaks to the media on Jan. 27, 2022, in Weslaco, Texas. Attorney General Paxton said Friday, May 6, 2022, that the state bar plans to sue him over his failed efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election based on bogus claims of fraud, raising yet another legal danger as the embattled Republican is locked in a primary runoff.(Joel Martinez/The Monitor via AP, File)

(AP) — Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton says that the state bar plans to sue him over his failed efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election based on bogus claims of fraud. It raises yet another legal danger as the embattled Republican is locked in a primary runoff.

The State Bar of Texas has been investigating complaints that Paxton’s petitioning of the U.S. Supreme Court to block Joe Biden’s victory over Donald Trump was was frivolous and unethical. The group has not publicly filed a suit against Paxton, who blasted it and said he stood behind his challenge to the “unconstitutional 2020 presidential election.”