Texas AG Sues Facebook Parent Meta Over Facial Recognition

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton speaks to the media as Texas Gov. Greg Abbott campaigns at the DPS headquarters on Jan. 27, 2022, in Weslaco., Texas. The Texas Attorney General is suing Facebook parent Meta, saying the company has unlawfully collected biometric data on Texans for commercial purposes, without their informed consent. Attorney General Paxton filed the lawsuit Monday, Feb. 14, 2022 a state district court claiming Meta has been “storing millions of biometric identifiers” — identified as retina or iris scans, voice prints, or a record of hand and face geometry — contained in photos and videos people upload to its services, including Facebook and Instagram. (Joel Martinez/The Monitor via AP)

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton speaks to the media as Texas Gov. Greg Abbott campaigns at the DPS headquarters on Jan. 27, 2022, in Weslaco., Texas. The Texas Attorney General is suing Facebook parent Meta, saying the company has unlawfully collected biometric data on Texans for commercial purposes, without their informed consent. Attorney General Paxton filed the lawsuit Monday, Feb. 14, 2022 a state district court claiming Meta has been “storing millions of biometric identifiers” — identified as retina or iris scans, voice prints, or a record of hand and face geometry — contained in photos and videos people upload to its services, including Facebook and Instagram. (Joel Martinez/The Monitor via AP)

The Texas Attorney General is suing Facebook parent Meta. The lawsuit claims the social media giant has been unlawfully collecting biometric data on Texans for commercial purposes, without their informed consent.

Attorney General Ken Paxton on Monday filed the lawsuit that claims Facebook has been storing millions of biometric identifiers from photos and videos people upload to its service. Biometric identifiers can be retina or iris scans, voice prints, or a record of hand and face geometry.

Monday is also the first day of early voting in a primary election in Texas, where Paxton faces several GOP challengers in the wake of his top deputies reporting him to the FBI for alleged corruption.