Texas AG Sues Over Austin Pandemic Restaurant Curfew

(Austin, TX) — The state of Texas is suing over a coronavirus restaurant curfew in Austin and Travis County. Attorney General Ken Paxton says the governments are violating Gov. Greg Abbott’s executive order regarding pandemic measures by restricting services at restaurants and bars. Austin Mayor Steve Adler and Travis County Judge Andy Brown told eateries to shut down between 10:30 p.m. and 6 a.m. starting today to keep coronavirus levels low. The curfew would end on Sunday. Paxton wants a temporary injunction to keep it from happening.