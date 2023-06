A Texas chief border patrol agent will be the new Chief of the U.S. Customs and Border Protection Agency.

Jason Owens has served with the Border Patrol for 27 years and currently heads the station in Del Rio on the southeast Texas border.

The Biden administration named Owens to succeed Raul Ortiz when he steps down at the end of June. Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas says Owens is a “talented, selfless, and inspiring leader.”