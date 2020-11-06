TEXAS

Texas AG’s Affair Tied To Criminal Allegations

FILE - Texas State's Attorney General Ken Paxton (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez File)

(AP) – Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton had an extramarital affair with a woman whom he later helped get a job with a real estate developer at the center of recent criminal allegations against the Republican. Two people who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity, citing fears about retaliation, say that Paxton told them in 2018 that he had an affair with a former state Senate aide.

Developer Nate Paul said in a deposition this week that he hired the woman at Paxton’s recommendation. Paul’s hiring of the woman at Paxton’s recommendation sheds new light on the relationship between the two men.

