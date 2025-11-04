Shutterstock

Airports are experiencing long security checkpoint lines and flight delays nationwide as a result of the federal government shutdown. Ever since the shutdown started more than a month ago, air traffic controllers and TSA agents have been working without pay.

The Federal Aviation Administration says air traffic controllers are calling in sick, further reducing a workforce that was understaffed before the shutdown began. The FAA announced a ground delay at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport on Monday because of staffing problems.

