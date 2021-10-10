TEXAS

Texas A&M Beats No. 1 Alabama 41-38 On Last-Play Field Goal

Texas A&M's Seth Small (47) kicks a field goal against Alabama for the win at the end of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Craft)

(AP) — Seth Small made a 28-yard field goal as time expired and Texas A&M stunned top-ranked Alabama 41-38 to end the Crimson Tide’s winning streak at 19 games. Defending national champion Alabama had scored 21 straight points — capped by a TD reception and 2-point conversion grab by Jameson Williams — to take a 38-31 lead with five minutes to go. Texas A&M tied it at 38 when Zach Calzada connected with Ainias Smith for a 25-yard touchdown strike with three minutes left. Calzada was hit as he threw the strike and had to be helped off the field but returned for the next drive after a visit to the medical tent. Calzada returned after the Aggies forced a punt to orchestrate the winning drive.

 

