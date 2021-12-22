Texas A&M Won’t Play In Gator Bowl Due To COVID-19 Issues

FILE - Texas A&;M head coach Jimbo Fisher speaks to reporters during the NCAA college football Southeastern Conference Media Days in Hoover, Ala., July 21, 2021. No. 23 Texas A&M won’t play in the Gator Bowl against Wake Forest on Dec. 31 because of COVID-19 issues and season-ending injuries, the team announced Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021. “It is unfortunate, but we just don’t have enough scholarship players available to field a team,” Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher said in a news release. (AP Photo/Butch Dill, File)

FILE - Texas A&;M head coach Jimbo Fisher speaks to reporters during the NCAA college football Southeastern Conference Media Days in Hoover, Ala., July 21, 2021. No. 23 Texas A&M won’t play in the Gator Bowl against Wake Forest on Dec. 31 because of COVID-19 issues and season-ending injuries, the team announced Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021. “It is unfortunate, but we just don’t have enough scholarship players available to field a team,” Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher said in a news release. (AP Photo/Butch Dill, File)

No. 23 Texas A&M won’t play in the Gator Bowl against Wake Forest on Dec. 31 because of COVID-19 issues and season-ending injuries.

The 8-4 Aggies were scheduled to leave for Jacksonville on Sunday before announcing Wednesday that they wouldn’t be able to participate in the bowl game. The team did not provide any details on the COVID-19 issues or injuries on the team.