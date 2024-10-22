Texas Among Least Safest U.S. States

Texas is one of the least safest states in the country. A recently released study by WalletHub says the Lone Star State is near the bottom of the list, taking 48th place.

Analysts compared all 50 states across 52 key metrics, including violent crime rates, deadly crashes, and financial losses due to climate disasters. The report shows that Texas has a higher-than-average level of violent crime compared to the rest of the nation. Meanwhile, Vermont and New Hampshire were named the two safest cities in America.