TEXAS

Texas And Missouri Sue Biden Administration To Restart Border Wall Construction

By 21 views
0
FILE - The reflection of a private border wall is seen on the glassy waters of the Rio Grande on Monday, April 5, 2021 in Mission, Texas. South Texas officials say they are worried about flooding during the hurricane season starting June 1 from breaches in a levee system that remain after border wall construction was halted. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor via AP, file)

Texas and Missouri are suing the Biden Administration in an attempt to resume construction of the border wall. TexasAttorney General Ken Paxton and Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt made the announcement yesterday in El Paso, claiming that stopping wall construction was unconstitutional. Paxton said the money for the wall had already been set aside by Congress, and refusing to use those funds for their intended purpose is illegal. President Biden paused construction on the wall soon after taking office.

McAllen Announces Holiday Parade Theme

Previous article

Alec Baldwin Fired Prop Gun On Set, Killing Cinematographer

Next article

You may also like

More in TEXAS