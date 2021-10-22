Texas And Missouri Sue Biden Administration To Restart Border Wall Construction

Texas and Missouri are suing the Biden Administration in an attempt to resume construction of the border wall. TexasAttorney General Ken Paxton and Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt made the announcement yesterday in El Paso, claiming that stopping wall construction was unconstitutional. Paxton said the money for the wall had already been set aside by Congress, and refusing to use those funds for their intended purpose is illegal. President Biden paused construction on the wall soon after taking office.