Texas Apartment Complex Wants Dead Woman To Pay For Breaking Lease

The family of a San Antonio woman who died this summer is in a unique legal challenge with her former apartment complex. Sandra Bonilla died in late June at age 91. Her family says they sent a termination of lease letter to the complex management as the law requires.

The family says in return they received a bill for more than15-thousand dollars. The apartment complex says the woman who died had close to a year left on the lease.

The bill assesses charges that include an eleven-hundred dollar “lease break fee.” Lawyers say Texas law prohibits landlords from charging more than 30-days rent when a death notice is received.

