State officials are speeding the distribution of state funds to flood-prone counties. The Texas Water Development Board says all of the 30 counties included in Governor Greg Abbott’s disaster declaration after the deadly July floods could receive state grants of up to a million dollars. They’ll be able to request up to 250 thousand dollars more without needing the board’s approval. Kerr County officials say they have a five-million-dollar flood warning system on the drawing board. Most of the flood’s more than 100 victims died in Kerr County.