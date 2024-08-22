Texas Attorney For Oath Keepers Pleads Guilty To Charges Related To Attack On U.S. Capitol

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

A Texas attorney who represented the Oath Keepers militia group has pleaded guilty to charges stemming from the far-right group’s attack on the U.S. Capitol January 6th 2021.

Kellye SoRelle, the general counsel for the extremist group and a close associate of its founder, admitted to a felony charge of obstructing justice. Federal prosecutors say SoRelle encouraged members of the group to delete incriminating evidence from their cellphones. SoRelle was arrested almost two years ago but her case has been suspended over concerns about her mental health.

Meanwhile, the founder of the Oath Keepers, Stewart Rhodes, also of Texas, is serving an 18-year prison sentence on a conviction of seditious conspiracy for orchestrating a plot to prevent the peaceful transfer of presidential power and keep Donald Trump in office.