Texas Attorney General Says El Paso County Judge Can’t Order Shut Down

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is looking to stop El Paso from shutting down. Paxton said County Judge Ricardo Samaniego’s two-week shut down for non-essential businesses is a violation of Governor Greg Abbott’s executive order.

The order states only the governor can shut down businesses during the pandemic. The AG said his office is quickly exploring all legal actions. During a press conference Thursday, Samaniego said he would not have issued the order if he didn’t feel he could do it legally.