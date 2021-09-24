Texas Auditing 2020 Election Results Of Four Counties

A Chatham County election official posts a sign in the public viewing area before the start of a ballot audit, Friday, Nov. 13, 2020, in Savannah, Ga. Election officials in Georgia’s 159 counties are undertaking a hand tally of the presidential race that stems from an audit required by state law. (AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton)

A Chatham County election official posts a sign in the public viewing area before the start of a ballot audit, Friday, Nov. 13, 2020, in Savannah, Ga. Election officials in Georgia’s 159 counties are undertaking a hand tally of the presidential race that stems from an audit required by state law. (AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton)

The State of Texas is auditing the 2020 election results of four counties following a request from former president Donald Trump. The secretary of state’s office says it is starting a “full forensic audit” into the results from Harris, Dallas, Tarrant, and Collin counties. An office spokesperson said they were picked because they are the state’s two largest Democratic and Republican counties. The audit comes months after former Secretary of State Ruth Ruggero Hughs’ office said the 2020 election was “smooth and secure.”