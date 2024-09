A newly-published report identifies that there is a likely link between COVID and diabetes.

The report states that the virus also creates inflammation in the pancreas. Baylor infectious disease expert Dr. Peter Hotez says this research comes as a growing number of parents and others are concerned about the impact of COVID on children.

Fewer people are seeking vaccinations in this post-COVID pandemic era. Hotez says he’s hopeful this new knowledge will spur people to get vaccinated this fall.