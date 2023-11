The Texas state legislature gets back to work hashing out the details of a public school funding plan.

The bill backed by Governor Abbott includes vouchers, which allows parents to use their tax dollars to send their kids to private school. But the Texas State Teacher’s Association says the state cannot afford what backers call School Choice.

In other places where it has been tried, the budget has ballooned to billions of dollars. Vouchers have repeatedly been tried and shot down in Texas.