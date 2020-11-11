Texas Becomes 1st State To Surpass 1 Million COVID-19 Cases

FILE - In this Oct. 14, 2020, file photo, vehicles are lined up for drive-thru COVID-19 testing in El Paso, Texas. As the coronavirus pandemic surges across the nation and infections and hospitalizations rise, medical administrators are scrambling to find enough nursing help — especially in rural areas and at small hospitals. (Aaron E. Martinez/The El Paso Times via AP, File)

(AP) — Texas has become the first U.S. state with more than 1 million confirmed COVID-19 cases as the nation continues to face a surge of infections. Figures from Johns Hopkins University early Wednesday show that the nation’s second-most populous state has recorded 1,010,364 coronavirus cases with 19,337 deaths since the pandemic began in early March. Texas had recently surpassed California, the most populous state, in recording the highest number of positive coronavirus tests. Health officials in Texas say that cases of the coronavirus are surging in the Laredo and El Paso areas as the borderlands remain a COVID-19 hotbed.