Texas Becomes Largest State To Ban Gender-Affirming Care For Minors

Texas is now the largest state to ban gender-affirming care for minors. Governor Abbott signed a bill into law Friday that will ban health care providers from prescribing hormones or puberty blockers to minors, or to do surgeries that help with gender transition.

An exception is in place for those who are currently receiving hormones or puberty blockers, or have been to at least 12 sessions of mental health counseling over a six-month stretch. The law will take effect on September 1st, with Texas joining 18 other states in various bans.