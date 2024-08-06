Texas Benefits From New Hurricane Season Assessment

Texas may be at less risk for the remainder of this hurricane season according to a new weather experts’ assessment.

Colorado State University researchers say they have reduced the initially projected number of named storms this year by two– from 25 down to 23. But there is still potential for a dozen more hurricanes this season with any six of those getting as strong as a Category 3. Sea surface temperatures are near record high levels in the tropical Atlantic and Caribbean.

This new report shows a 56-percent chance that another major hurricane could threaten the U.S. with a 38-percent chance that a big storm makes landfall somewhere between Florida and Brownsville, Texas.