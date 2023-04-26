TEXAS

Texas Bill Proposes Up To $25K For Armed School ‘sentinels’

FILE - Flowers and candles are placed around crosses on May 28, 2022, at a memorial outside Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, to honor the victims killed in the school shooting. Texas schools could offer $25,000 stipends to teachers and staff who take on the dual role of becoming armed campus “sentinels” under a proposal advanced Tuesday, April 25, 2023, by state lawmakers in response to the Uvalde classroom attack last year. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)

(AP) — Texas schools could offer up to $25,000 stipends to teachers and staff who accept the dual role of being armed campus “sentinels” with specialized mental health training under a proposal that state lawmakers advanced Tuesday in response to the Uvalde classroom shooting. A similar proposal, which also advanced Tuesday, would create and enforce school safety and security requirements and mandate that all schools have an armed person, ranging from a licensed officer to a trained staff member, who could respond to a shooting. The measure is among proposals across the U.S. that could create a larger presence of armed personnel in the face of mass shootings.

 

