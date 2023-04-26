Texas Bill Proposes Up To $25K For Armed School ‘sentinels’

FILE - Flowers and candles are placed around crosses on May 28, 2022, at a memorial outside Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, to honor the victims killed in the school shooting. Texas schools could offer $25,000 stipends to teachers and staff who take on the dual role of becoming armed campus “sentinels” under a proposal advanced Tuesday, April 25, 2023, by state lawmakers in response to the Uvalde classroom attack last year. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)