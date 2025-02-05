Texas Biz Boom

Texas is now home to nearly three-million active businesses. A new Secretary of State report shows that more than 35-thousand were created just this year.

Glenn Hamer with the Texas Association of Business says, for every one of those big businesses created, there are several smaller ones that come along with it.

Those include everything from suppliers to restaurants, which are needed to feed the workers. The number of business entities filed with the state has almost doubled in the last ten years.