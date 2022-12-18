Texas Border Cities Plan For Cold, Busy End To Title 42

People line up inside and outside the migrant welcome center across from the bus station in Brownsville, Texas, on Friday, Dec. 16, 2022. Volunteers from Team Brownville at the center handed out food and necessities, like toothpaste and socks, to migrants that U.S. officials detained and released across the street. Most of Friday's group said they were from Nicaragua, with a few from the Dominican Republic. (AP Photo/Giovanna Dell'Orto)

(AP) — Texas officials are preparing relocation, coordination and emergency aid plans ahead of an expected dramatic increase in the number of asylum-seekers crossing the U.S.-Mexico border as pandemic-era immigration restrictions are set to expire this week.

Title 42, a public health rule in place since March 2020, has been used to deter migrants more than 2.5 million times since its start and will expire Wednesday.

In El Paso, of the busiest Border Patrol sectors, officials plan relocation efforts as daily new arrivals could double from the current 2,400 and temperatures are set to drop below freezing.