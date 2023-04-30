Texas Border City Struggles With Large Arrival Of Migrants

A group of people leave a welcome center for migrants in Brownsville, Texas, Friday, April 28, 2023. The city of Brownsville signed a disaster declaration after nearly 15,000 migrants crossed through the area, with many of them screened and released from federal custody and into the city. (AP Photo/Valerie Gonzalez)

(AP) — Shelters in a Brownsville city are struggling to find space for migrants who authorities say have abruptly begun crossing by the thousands from Mexico. The uptick in the border city of Brownsville is testing a stretch of the U.S. border that is typically equipped to handle the influx of people fleeing poverty and violence. Officials say more than 15,000 people, mostly from Venezuela, have illegally crossed the river near Brownsville since last week. That is a sharp rise from the 1,700 migrants that Border Patrol agents encountered in the first two weeks of April.