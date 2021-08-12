Texas Border Coalition Calls For Immediate Pause On New Asylum Admissions

It’s time to put a pause on asylum-seekers. That from the Texas Border Coalition which is urging the Biden administration to immediately pause admissions of asylum applicants at the southern border.

The coalition of border county and city elected officials and business leaders voted unanimously for a resolution that calls for an asylum admission pause until the Department of Homeland Security implements a plan to streamline the system.

TBC Chairman Eddie Trevino also reiterated a request for the federal government to provide more resources to local governments and non-government organizations which he says are being overwhelmed by a continuous stream of migrants into South Texas.

Coalition members discussed its resolution and request with DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas during his border visit in Brownsville Thursday morning.